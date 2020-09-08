Digimon Adventure changes pace: here is the new, nostalgic ending of the anime

Share it:

It seems a bit of an oxymoron to talk about new and nostalgic in the same sentence, yet the second ending theme of Digimon Adventure, played by the Japanese singer Bookcase, has succeeded in the arduous task of combining a fresh and innovative sound with images capable of evoking emotions even in long-time viewers.

At the top of the news you can take a look at “Q?”, Curious title of the piece written by the young star J-Pop, where all the Digipreselts are finally shown. The first closing theme, entitled “Kuyashisa wa Tane” and played by Chiai Fujikawa (The Rising of the Shield Hero, Munou na Nana), was instead focused solely on the protagonist Tai and Matt.

The new closing theme features a unique animation style and shows each of Tai’s team members along with their Digimon. To receive more space are undoubtedly the young TK and his iconic Patamon, which we remind you to be one of the fan favorite Digimon of the series.

And what do you think of this new Ending Theme? Let us know which one you like best by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for more information on the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at our in-depth study on Digimon Adventure 2020.