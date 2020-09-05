Digimon Adventure: Announced a new ending theme sung by Reol

Share it:

After the nice crossover between Digimon Adventure and Hatsune Miku, we report the latest news on the series, in particular regarding a new song that will be possible to hear from the next episodes of the show.

To announce it is the Twitter account @somoskudasai, with a message that can be found at the bottom of the news. Here’s what the insider’s profile commented: “It has been announced that in the Digimon Adventure anime there will be a new ending theme starting from the fourteenth episode, which will air in Japan on September 6. Will the song be called Q? and will be played by Japanese singer Reol“.

Fans immediately welcomed the news with enthusiasm, eager to find out what the new piece will be played by one of the most famous singers of the moment. We are sure that his numerous fans will not be disappointed, so we just have to wait until tomorrow, September 6 to listen to the unreleased song for the first time. If you are looking for other rumors about the next episode, we point out the new trailer of Digimon Adventure, a series present in Italy in the Crunchyroll catalogInstead, if you are looking for merchandise dedicated to the show, here is the action figure of Omegamon, one of the most famous characters who appeared in the episodes of the saga produced by Toei Animation.