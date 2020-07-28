Entertainment

Digimon Adventure: An intense battle will be at the center of the next episode

July 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The reboot for the franchise's 20th anniversary, Digimon Adventure is continuing to surprise fans in every episode of the series, and the synopsis of the next one anticipates an interesting rematch between Greymon and one of the main antagonists.

Since the beginning of their adventures in the Digital World, the Chosen Digi were stalked by the mysterious Ogremon, and also from several Soundbirdmon, who have also incited many wild Digimon against the protagonists. The first clash between Greymon and Ogremon ended with the victory of Tai's partner, but it seems that there will soon be a second round.

Episode 8 of the series, entitled "The Ultimate Digimon Attacks"is described by the official synopsis as follows: "Upon entering the enemy's fortress, Tai and his companions learn of a Sacred Digimon held captive right there. However, Ogremon, who last lost to Greymon, is blinded by revenge and attacks them, again challenging Greymon So at the bases of the fortress it begins a violent battle between Greymon and Ogremon, and neither seems to give way. Meanwhile a unit of Coredramon, controlled by the Soundbirdmon, launch themselves in an air attack. Sora and the others try to avoid them but there is no way to escape. "

READ:  Justice League, the first teaser will arrive at DC FanDome: the advances of Zack Snyder

Ogremon was one of the main villains of the first narrative arc of the original series, and it seems that the reboot, with these last few episodes, wants to make it more ferocious. Recall that Garurumon and Matt obtained a magnificent statue, and that in episode 7 Joe Kido made his debut.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.