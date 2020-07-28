Digimon Adventure: An intense battle will be at the center of the next episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The reboot for the franchise's 20th anniversary, Digimon Adventure is continuing to surprise fans in every episode of the series, and the synopsis of the next one anticipates an interesting rematch between Greymon and one of the main antagonists.

Since the beginning of their adventures in the Digital World, the Chosen Digi were stalked by the mysterious Ogremon, and also from several Soundbirdmon, who have also incited many wild Digimon against the protagonists. The first clash between Greymon and Ogremon ended with the victory of Tai's partner, but it seems that there will soon be a second round.

Episode 8 of the series, entitled "The Ultimate Digimon Attacks"is described by the official synopsis as follows: "Upon entering the enemy's fortress, Tai and his companions learn of a Sacred Digimon held captive right there. However, Ogremon, who last lost to Greymon, is blinded by revenge and attacks them, again challenging Greymon So at the bases of the fortress it begins a violent battle between Greymon and Ogremon, and neither seems to give way. Meanwhile a unit of Coredramon, controlled by the Soundbirdmon, launch themselves in an air attack. Sora and the others try to avoid them but there is no way to escape. "

Ogremon was one of the main villains of the first narrative arc of the original series, and it seems that the reboot, with these last few episodes, wants to make it more ferocious. Recall that Garurumon and Matt obtained a magnificent statue, and that in episode 7 Joe Kido made his debut.