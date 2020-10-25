Digimon Adventure 2020: what will be the consequences of Angemon’s return?

Currently counting 20 episodes released, the reboot Digimon Adventure 2020 it has shown itself, in many ways, different from what longtime fans remembered of the original series, introducing new sequences and events never seen before, with a particularly accelerated narrative pace, which led us to the return of Angemon.

Tai and Matt, in the twentieth episode, have finally completed part of the mission for which they went to the Dark Continent, discovering the first of the Sacred Digimon, Angemon in fact, who seems to have the immense power that since the 2000 series has made him one of the most loved digital monsters by the entire community devoted to the work of Akiyoshi Hongo.

In the last episode Takeru had been captured and held captive by the underlings of the evil Devimon, and if Matt and Tai had managed to free him temporarily thanks to a combined attack of their MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon, Angemon’s intervention was required to free TK from attack by a new enemy. The encounter between Angemon and Takeru activated the boy’s Digivice, designating him as one of the DigiChosen.

However, the energy used by the Sacred Digimon, and the injuries he sustained while in captivity, forced him to give up his current form, and reborn as an egg, which is however in the hands of Devimon. In the original series Angemon has played a fundamental role, especially with regard to the defeat of Devimon, so it is plausible to think that he will also do so in the reboot, even if the numerous changes made so far to the narrative, could lead to some surprises for the viewers.

