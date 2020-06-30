Digimon Adventure 2020: trailer for episode 5, is it already time for sacred Digimon?

Share it:

So far we have seen very little of Digimon Adventure 2020. The reboot of that historical series born in 1999 started in early April introducing us to Tai and the other protagonists, including their companions Digimon, and a hint of history that diverges much from the original one of twenty years ago. The first 3 episodes had not had the opportunity to investigate.

The awaited episode 4 of Digimon Adventure 2020 has however finally been broadcast in Japan and, consequently, also in Italy with Crunchyroll. With the release of this episode, which had to wait two months, production has begun to reveal other details on the dangers that the new DigiPrelected will face in the digital world.

However so many other explanations will come with Digimon Adventure 2020 episode 5 and the first trailer presented at the end of this week's episode confirms it. Next week we will see "Sacred Digimon", with the following synopsis: "The mysterious stone begins to tell a story about the battle between light and darkness that long ago had completely enveloped the digital world …"

Tai, Sora, Agumon and Biyomon will surely be present in the episode while we review in some scenes Whamon, Ogremon but also the iconic villain Devimon. However in some scenes we see the centrality of the intervention of Izzy and Tentomon. There seems to be little left now in the revelation of the true objectives and battles that humans and digimon will have to face to save the world. Below you can see the trailer.