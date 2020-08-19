Digimon Adventure 2020: too many changes compared to the original?

Share it:

The series to celebrate 20 years of the Digimon franchise, Digimon Adventure it immediately showed itself quite different from the first season, both for the continuous succession of encounters and clashes with very powerful monsters in the Digital World, and for the frequency with which the evolutions of the companions of the Digi-Chosen are presented.

The introduction of new items in each episode could make the conclusion of the first saga very intense, but there is also the possibility that given the evolutions shown too soon, starting from the tenth episode, it could be a long time before we actually see an upgrade for the Digimon protagonists.

Starting from the premises of the reboot, the central narrative core should follow the events of the first series, but the rewriting of the origins of the DigiChosen, could not a little change their journey through the Dark Continent, and consequently also the encounter with the dangerous Devimon.

It is therefore automatic to think that in the course of the remaining 55 episodes of the anime, we will see the definitive evolutions of Agumon, Gabumon, Palmon and the others, unlike what is shown in the original Digimon Adventure. It therefore appears that the series is taking a more action shonen turn, an aspect that could give a completely different meaning and pathos compared to the moving scenes that characterize the first series.

What do you think of the future of Digimon Adventure 2020? Do you prefer the tighter and more decisive tones of the reboot? Let us know with a comment below.

