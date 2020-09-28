Digimon Adventure 2020: TK and Kari are finally ready to become DigiChosen

The serie reboot Digimon Adventure 2020 is quickly reaching the climax. In fact, the promo for the next episode anticipates the appearance of the Digi-Chosen, figures who stand as defenders of the Digital World.

Despite being a re-release, this new series is evolving in a different way than the original, since so far the protagonists have had to face much tougher opponents than in the past. Also, the events happened in the DigiWorld they seem to have repercussions in real life.

In the preview of episode 18 of Digimon Adventure 2020, posted on Twitter by the user @Wikimon_news, we see important news regarding TK and Kari. Entitled “Countdown to the destruction of Tokyo”, in this new episode the DigiChosen will debut.

“Although (the protagonists) manage to defeat Orochimon, suddenly a mysterious countdown begins. Even in real Tokyo something similar happens and electronic devices seem to work badly “.

“Nidhoggmon appears in front of Tai and his companions, an Ultimate who evolved from the real Orochimon. This mysterious Digimon seems connected to the mysterious countdown, which if it reaches zero would destroy the real Tokyo. Tai and the others seem to have no chance, but at that moment a strange reaction occurs in TK and Kari“. After the debut of MegaKabuterimon in episode 14 of Digimon Adventure 2020, we will finally see the arrival of the DigiChosen. While waiting for the new episode, let’s enjoy the new nostalgic ending theme of Digimon Adventure 2020.