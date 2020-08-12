Digimon Adventure 2020: the synopsis of the next episode anticipates a pleasant return

Share it:

The reboot of Digimon Adventure left the fans of the brand not a little surprised, in the face of the changes made, especially as regards the tones now more serious, compared to what we saw in the original series. However, many familiar faces have also appeared, and according to the synopsis of the next episode, Leomon will return, much appreciated by fans.

In the first episodes of the anime we saw one of the main enemy Digimon, Ogremon, and now it seems that his enemy par excellence, the King of Beasts, will jump into the action. Leomon. According to what is stated by the synopsis inherent to the next episode, following the division of the DigiChosen Leomon will join one of the groups to fight a Dark Digimon.

Episode 11, titled "The Wolf Rises to the Top of the Desert", begins with the DigiChosen who decide to split up taking two different paths, and thus bypassing the dark miasma. Both teams will have to deal with different opponents.

Below is the official synopsis "With their eyes captured by the Sacred Digimon, they begin two different adventures for the group of Taichi, Koshiro and Mimi, and for the group formed by Yamato, Sora and Joe. Yamato and companions head to the desert region, and manage to rescue a group of little Digimon, fleeing from a ferocious Dark Digimon, Scorpiomon. While escaping, they run into Leomon, whom he confronts directly Scorpiomon. Sora, who cannot leave the Digimon, collides with Yamato, who instead wants to hurry to reach the Sacred Digimon, and the two split up, with Yamato continuing on the path with Gabumon. Yamato has a reason for his rush. But…!"

