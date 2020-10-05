Digimon Adventure 2020: the powerful Leomon returns in the preview of episode 19

As had already been anticipated in recent weeks, in the next episode of the reboot series Digimon Adventure 2020 , we will see the debut of Leomon, a fundamental digital monster during the events of the original series and particularly appreciated by the entire community for its design, which has now become a true icon of the franchise.

To confirm the return of Leomon was the preview regarding episode 19, in which Matt and Tai, once again divided from the others by a series of adversities encountered during their journey through the desert, will meet the Digimon in question. The episode, entitled “Roar, Juouken” refers to one of Leomon’s peculiar techniques, the Royal Fist, and somehow anticipates the events described in the synopsis that you find below.

“Sora, Koshiro, Mimi and Joe are sent flying by Devimon to Shibuya, in real-world Tokyo. Taichi and Yamato, left in the desert, encounter the huge Valvemon, carrying something inside, and we see Minotaurmon taking the control of the troops transported. Minotaurmon deploys a large number of Troopmon, and attacks Tai, Matt, Agumon and Gabumon. Leomon, Coronamon and Spadamon intervene, thanks to which the Digi-Chosen are able to escape from the desert area. Leomon, head of the Resistance against Devimon, explains that they were trying to steal the cargo carried by Valvemon. There seems to be something related to the Sacred Digimon but … “

In addition to the synopsis, you can find at the bottom the video presentation of episode 19, closed by a dynamic attack sequence starring Leomon himself. Recall that TK and Kari appear to be ready to become DigiChosen, and we leave you to our answer on why Digimon wear jeans.