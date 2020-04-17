Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: the first real threat is a nuclear bomb?

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It took just two episodes to completely change the cards in Digimon Adventure 2020. Without even too many scruples, TOEI Animation has already made substantial changes to the original story, altering the correct order of digivolutions and strongly distorting the narrative with new content.

These tricks, moreover, will be even more concrete in the next episodes of the anime, as revealed by the spoilers up to episode 5. Anyway, this reboot wants to have as little as possible to do with the original 1999 series, reconstructing on the basis of the same characters one history revolutionized in purpose and content.

The second episode, in fact, has already cornered Tai is Mattforced to face without even the time to understand the situation two terrible threats. The two children immediately found themselves with the burden of saving Tokyo from the Digimon Virus computer disaster, in order to prevent it from coming. launched a nuclear missile at the city. Yet, against all odds, the bomb was finally launched and seriously threatens to wreak havoc in the capital of Japan. We will discover the outcome of the clash this Sunday, together with the third episode, in which we will witness the first Mega evolution.

READ:  Stranger Things Season 4: When will it Release on Netflix? Who is in the Cast?

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of these first upheavals that have even put a nuclear threat on the table? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.