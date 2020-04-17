Digimon Adventure 2020: the first real threat is a nuclear bomb?

Share it:

It took just two episodes to completely change the cards in Digimon Adventure 2020. Without even too many scruples, TOEI Animation has already made substantial changes to the original story, altering the correct order of digivolutions and strongly distorting the narrative with new content.

These tricks, moreover, will be even more concrete in the next episodes of the anime, as revealed by the spoilers up to episode 5. Anyway, this reboot wants to have as little as possible to do with the original 1999 series, reconstructing on the basis of the same characters one history revolutionized in purpose and content.

The second episode, in fact, has already cornered Tai is Mattforced to face without even the time to understand the situation two terrible threats. The two children immediately found themselves with the burden of saving Tokyo from the Digimon Virus computer disaster, in order to prevent it from coming. launched a nuclear missile at the city. Yet, against all odds, the bomb was finally launched and seriously threatens to wreak havoc in the capital of Japan. We will discover the outcome of the clash this Sunday, together with the third episode, in which we will witness the first Mega evolution.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of these first upheavals that have even put a nuclear threat on the table? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.