Digimon Adventure 2020: the fate of TK revealed in the preview of episode 20

The reboot series Digimon Adventure 2020 is about to reach its twentieth episode, and so far long-time fans have been progressively surprised by the narrative pace, profoundly different from that of the original series, and also by the intensity of the clashes seen so far, and there seems to be another complicated situation in sight.

The last episode ended with the terrible cliffhanger of the capture of TK, Matt’s younger brother, from the followers of the evil Devimon. As usual, the events of the next episode have been anticipated with a short preview, which you can find in the video at the bottom, and the user @wikimon_news has also shared the translation of the synopsis, which you can find below.

“Takeru is in DigiWorld. However he was captured by Velgrmon. They then set off to rescue Taichi alongside Metal Greymon, and Yamato with his WereGarurumon. Yamato and WereGarurumon are aware of the terrible threat of the winged Velgrmon, as they have faced him several times. The moment they think they have finally saved Takeru, they are both hit by Velgrmon’s powerful attack. Just when the whole situation seems to be irremediable, there is a glimmer of hope! “

Recall that perhaps Angemon is about to make his return to the rebbot, and we leave you to the question of whether Digimon wear jeans.