Digimon Adventure 2020: the changes of the third episode surprise the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In early April 2020, the first episode of Digimon Adventure, reboot of the historical series of the same name, which gave the opportunity to relive the first moments of a memorable saga. However, if you have already seen the initial episodes and remember the events of the 1999 anime, you will surely have noticed that something has changed.

In the second episode of reboot we had witnessed the clash between Omnimon and Algomon, from which the first had emerged victorious. After the meeting between Taichi and Koshiro, everyone expected that the time of the summer center had come, a moment to which considerable importance was attributed in the original work … but it was not so.

In this new version of the anime, the summer Center it barely appears, leaving all spectators surprised who did not imagine such a reinterpretation.

However, this is not the first modification made by the studio to the original work. In fact, an extremely powerful Digimon already appeared in the previous episode of Digimon Adventure 2020, which was not present in the first few bars of the '99 series.

Already from that moment it was understood that the studio had no intention of rigorously retracing all the events of the original plot.

Unfortunately, the TOEI Animation he has already communicated that Digimon Adventure will stop due to Coronavirus, so it will remain stopped at the third episode.