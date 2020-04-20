Digimon Adventure 2020 stops at the third episode: anime postponed for Coronavirus

Share it:

After years of absence, this 2020 has seen a rebirth of the world of Digi-Chosen. The first cycle of stories started in 1999 ended with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, while the franchise veered towards a reboot with Digimon Adventure 2020, anime that started on Crunchyroll in early April 2020. But the Coronavirus has blocked plans.

During the Italian night, Toei Animation took stock of the emergency and the airing of its titles. After communicating that ONE PIECE will be paused, it has been revealed that too Digimon Adventure 2020 will not continue beyond the third episode. The fourth episode was initially scheduled for Sunday April 26 but the current situation in Japan, facing new cases of Coronavirus, has not allowed the normal continuation of the airing.

In place of Digimon Adventure 2020 GeGeGe no Kitaro will be broadcast, anime that was aired in the months preceding the arrival of the new series on DigiChoosen and always part of the Toei Animation catalog. Of course, the production of the anime did not disclose when the transmission will return to normal. Considering how the situation is evolving, it is not foreseeable when it will be possible for voice actors to return to their normal working routine.