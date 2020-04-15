Digimon Adventure 2020, show the new features of Digivice

Share it:

The Digi-Chosen of 1999 are come back with the anime Digimon Adventure: Psi, also known as Digimon Adventure 2020, broadcast on Crunchyroll. Since it functions as a reboot of the saga, we see Tai, Matt and the other boys again as children when, in that summer when they were ten years old, they came into contact with the mysterious digital creatures.

Digimon Adventure 2020 has already revisited the characteristics of the original anime and among these, of course, the Digivices. The tools in the hands of children are essential to channel the energies towards the Digimon and make them evolve in the various levels. But how have they changed compared to the 1999 Digivices?

Of course with the vintage jump they were lost many design features which seemed useful at the time but which now would be redundant. An example is the missing antenna, just as the external buttons have also disappeared. In their place there is a touch screen, surrounded by LEDs and written in glyphs, which also allows holographic communications, as happened between Tai and Izzy in the last two episodes of Digimon Adventure 2020. The design is therefore cleaner and simpler, which one do you prefer between the original and today's one?