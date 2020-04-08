Digimon Adventure 2020 revisits the historical theme of 1999 in a new opening

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new animated series of Digimon he brought us back to the digital universe, introducing a revisited version of the historical characters we met in the 1999 anime. The new environments of the anime refer to the Digimon video game: Cyber ​​Sletuh, but the news does not end there.

To reinforce this wave of nostalgia there is also a new opening, shared by Twitter user @Kirari_star, which you can listen to through the post at the bottom of the article. If on the one hand the protagonists of the Digimon will start their adventure again in the new animated series, those we have come to know over the past few years will conclude their journey in the new feature film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.

However, Digimon Adventure 2020 will give the opportunity for a new generation to grow together with the Digi-Chosen, while longtime fans will be able to dive back into a world familiar to them with a totally renewed look. For now only one episode of the anime has been broadcast, but there are numerous references to the 1999 series. In fact, the production has reworked some sequences of the original, avoiding to follow the screenplay slavishly, so as to package a fresh and modern product.

On the pages of Everyeye we have dedicated an in-depth article to Digimon Adventure 2020, analyzing the first novelties that jumped out in the debut episode.