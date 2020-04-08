Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020 revisits the historical theme of 1999 in a new opening

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The new animated series of Digimon he brought us back to the digital universe, introducing a revisited version of the historical characters we met in the 1999 anime. The new environments of the anime refer to the Digimon video game: Cyber ​​Sletuh, but the news does not end there.

To reinforce this wave of nostalgia there is also a new opening, shared by Twitter user @Kirari_star, which you can listen to through the post at the bottom of the article. If on the one hand the protagonists of the Digimon will start their adventure again in the new animated series, those we have come to know over the past few years will conclude their journey in the new feature film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.

However, Digimon Adventure 2020 will give the opportunity for a new generation to grow together with the Digi-Chosen, while longtime fans will be able to dive back into a world familiar to them with a totally renewed look. For now only one episode of the anime has been broadcast, but there are numerous references to the 1999 series. In fact, the production has reworked some sequences of the original, avoiding to follow the screenplay slavishly, so as to package a fresh and modern product.

READ:  Ray Fisher says there are plans for Cyborg in the DC cinema

On the pages of Everyeye we have dedicated an in-depth article to Digimon Adventure 2020, analyzing the first novelties that jumped out in the debut episode.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.