Digimon Adventure 2020: revealed the teaser for episode 2 and the titles of the new episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Twenty years after the end of the original series, Digimon Adventure 2020 he has already managed to bring the attention of the world to himself, proposing a nostalgic but innovative adventure on the small screen. Already tomorrow, we will also have the opportunity to witness the second episode of the anime.

The return of Digiprescelti on Crunchyroll was positively welcomed by the international community, also thanks to a first episode that not only recovered the iconic features of the original series, but treated them with the right maturity. On the net, fans were fascinated by the technical sector of the anime proposed by TOEI Animation with excellent animations. Level that will probably also occur in the second episode, as some animators called to participate are world famous as Natoshi Shida.

Furthermore, the official website has already released the first teaser promotional trailer of tomorrow's episode, the same that you can admire at the top of the news, as well as the titles of the episodes that will arrive in the coming weeks and which follow here:

Episode 3 (April 19): "And, towards the digital way";

Episode 4 (April 26): "Birdramon takes flight";

Episode 5 (May 3): "Sacred Digimon";

Episode 6 (May 10): "The Destined Kingdom";

The titles in question, therefore, already give an idea of ​​the content of the next episodes. And what are your expectations for Digimon Adventure 2020? Let us know with a comment below.