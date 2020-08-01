Digimon Adventure 2020: revealed the number of episodes of the anime

Share it:

TOEI Animation once again proves to be king of marketing, a company able to cyclically pack the same brands and renew them from time to time. Digimon Adventure 2020 this is the clearest proof: a reboot of the anime historian who is managing to meet the expectations of a large section of the public.

Being able to carve out a slice of new audiences and, at the same time, recalling the historical community linked to the adventures of the Digiprescelti is all but simple, especially after a roundup of more or less questionable animated series. In just a few episodes, Digimon Adventure 2020 continues to be a valid and compelling product, able to touch mature themes and propose them with innocence and seriousness.

Even if the original objectives have changed, the protagonists continue to perceive their own characterization, conveyed by the power of the feelings expressed in the heart of the personal digipietra. However, our friends will continue to keep us company for several more weeks, as the European headquarters of TOEI Animation confirmed that the animated series will consist of 66 episodes. Presumably, therefore, the anime will stop in the summer of 2021 except for last minute changes.

A piece of news that will certainly please opera fans who will enjoy another year of episodes. And you, however, what do you think of this leak, are you happy? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.