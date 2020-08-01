Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: revealed the number of episodes of the anime

August 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

TOEI Animation once again proves to be king of marketing, a company able to cyclically pack the same brands and renew them from time to time. Digimon Adventure 2020 this is the clearest proof: a reboot of the anime historian who is managing to meet the expectations of a large section of the public.

Being able to carve out a slice of new audiences and, at the same time, recalling the historical community linked to the adventures of the Digiprescelti is all but simple, especially after a roundup of more or less questionable animated series. In just a few episodes, Digimon Adventure 2020 continues to be a valid and compelling product, able to touch mature themes and propose them with innocence and seriousness.

Even if the original objectives have changed, the protagonists continue to perceive their own characterization, conveyed by the power of the feelings expressed in the heart of the personal digipietra. However, our friends will continue to keep us company for several more weeks, as the European headquarters of TOEI Animation confirmed that the animated series will consist of 66 episodes. Presumably, therefore, the anime will stop in the summer of 2021 except for last minute changes.

READ:  Tenet, here's the cryptic teaser: the official trailer with Robert Pattinson will arrive today!

A piece of news that will certainly please opera fans who will enjoy another year of episodes. And you, however, what do you think of this leak, are you happy? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.