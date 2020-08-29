Digimon Adventure 2020: Omegamon returns with a stunning figure

Share it:

The well-known franchise dedicated to digital monsters and Digi-Chosen, is back this year with the reboot of the first season of the anime, Digimon Adventure 2020 , and due to the pace shown by the first few episodes, which have already introduced numerous Ultimate Evolutions, we may soon see the return of one of the most powerful Digimon: Omegamon.

Appearing for the first time in one of the most complicated moments of the DigiChosen, Omegamon, also known as Omnimon, is the result of a merger and belongs to the order of the Royal Knights, and has a nearly unique power. Omegamon is indeed capable of combine the powers of War Greymon and Metal Garurumon.

Just to pay homage to this incredible character you belong to the Digital World the SH Figured has decided to make a magnificent Omegamon figure, which will be available from February 2021, at a price of 8250 yen, approximately 65 euro. The figure in question is a particular version of the Digimon, as it has a different color than the original, with the preponderance of blue and gold.

Given the plot developments achieved in the most recent episodes, and the continuous introduction of new opponents, the Omegamon debut in Digimon Adventure 2020 it might be very close. Recall that in episode 13 a new evolution has arrived, and some fans think that there are too many divergences from the first series.