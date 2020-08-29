Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: Omegamon returns with a stunning figure

August 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The well-known franchise dedicated to digital monsters and Digi-Chosen, is back this year with the reboot of the first season of the anime, Digimon Adventure 2020 , and due to the pace shown by the first few episodes, which have already introduced numerous Ultimate Evolutions, we may soon see the return of one of the most powerful Digimon: Omegamon.

Appearing for the first time in one of the most complicated moments of the DigiChosen, Omegamon, also known as Omnimon, is the result of a merger and belongs to the order of the Royal Knights, and has a nearly unique power. Omegamon is indeed capable of combine the powers of War Greymon and Metal Garurumon.

Just to pay homage to this incredible character you belong to the Digital World the SH Figured has decided to make a magnificent Omegamon figure, which will be available from February 2021, at a price of 8250 yen, approximately 65 euro. The figure in question is a particular version of the Digimon, as it has a different color than the original, with the preponderance of blue and gold.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Nadyasonika's Bulma sexy cosplay shows us her Dragon Balls

Given the plot developments achieved in the most recent episodes, and the continuous introduction of new opponents, the Omegamon debut in Digimon Adventure 2020 it might be very close. Recall that in episode 13 a new evolution has arrived, and some fans think that there are too many divergences from the first series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.