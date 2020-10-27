Digimon Adventure 2020: MetalGreymon unleashes in a new form

It reboots Digimon Adventure 2020 has retained only some of the elements introduced in the original 2000 series, immediately showing much more direct and intense fights than the originals, which also revealed some of the strongest transformations of the protagonists’ digital companions.

Every main Digimon in fact reached its Ultimate level prior to the 20th episode of the series, and recently MetalGreymon has also taken on a new form, never appeared in the original series. Given the pace at which the narrative is continuing, certainly not much is missing from the Mega evolutions, but in the last episode published, fans were surprised to see MetalGreymon’s Alterous Mode, a transformation that allowed him to easily defeat Splashmon.

While Tai, Matt and his little brother Takeru are heading towards the castle of the evil Devimon, the latter orders to Splashmon to stop them. Facing such a powerful opponent, Tai and Matt can do practically nothing, but thanks to the deep bond between Tai and Agumon, the Digimon manages to awaken the form that you can see in the video at the bottom of the news.

Affected by Splashmon’s Miasma, MetalGreymon uses this attack to generate a cannon on his right arm, with which he manages to brutally hit Splashmon, scoring a new victory for the DigiChosen. Recall that the return of Angemon could have important consequences, and we let you find out if the original series is actually better than the reboot.