Digimon Adventure 2020: Mega Kabuterimon makes its debut in episode 14

Digimon Adventure 2020, a project born as a reboot of the first historical series of the brand, has immediately accustomed us to an already fast pace in the narration, immediately introducing very dangerous opponents, inserted to anticipate the debut of the powerful Ultimate evolutions of the Digimon linked to the protagonists.

So far we have seen a narrative, and a development of events, which could be called linear. In fact, every episode, especially the last 5, focused on one Digi-Chosen in particular, which to help the group get out of difficult situations, aims to evolve its digital companion.

After the separation of the group, at the beginning of the journey to the Dark Continent, we have in fact seen a rapid succession of increasingly complex clashes and fights that required a greater strategy from the protagonists. Episode 14 showed Izzy and Tentomon grappling with a swarm of Kuwagamon, led by their final form, Okuwamon.

Izzy initially thinks he’s hopeless, having left behind his tablet containing the data that would allow him to come up with perfect plans. But thanks to Kabuterimon’s words of encouragement Izzy understands that her abilities are not dependent on technology.

The exact moment the DigiChosen understands this, their DigiDevice starts to shine, evolving Kabuterimon into Mega Kabuterimon, who easily manages to defeat the Okuwamon. Being able to find the sequence of evolution at the bottom of the page.

