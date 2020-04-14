Digimon Adventure 2020: let's find out where Taichi and Koshiro will go in the next episodes

Share it:

Digimon Adventure 2020, without any fear, has already shown a very powerful Mega level, leaving the spectators stunned. Waiting to know the implications of the clash, however, TOEI Animation has released through its channels a new trailer for the third episode, as well as some information for the episodes immediately following.

Fans have been blown away by Omnimon, a Digimon that, in theory, is an evolution posthumous to mega digivolution, a goal in itself already far from the line-up of transformations to which the franchise has accustomed us. A decision as risky but that reaffirms, once again, how much TOEI has no intention of submitting to the original series, heavily shuffling the cards on the tables.

However, a taste of episode 3 can be seen through the new trailer attached at the top of the page. Furthermore, among the novelties reported by the official website, there are also the plots of the next 3 episodes of the anime, the same ones that follow here:

"Episode 3: The US military tactical network has been invaded by a Digimon and the systems are compromised. Tai and his friends are trying to stop the missile desperately, but the more they hit it the more it evolves. The missile is preparing to reach Tokyo, until after yet another blow to Greymon and Garurumon appears a new giant Digimon Bianco.

Episode 4 (Birdramon takes flight): various Blackouts are raging in the city. Taichi and Koshiro Izumi, skilled in his knowledge of the Internet, is worried that something is happening in the Digital World from which Agumon and the others come. Koshiro assumes that if the blackout lasts longer than 72 hours, all major Tokyo functions will be paralyzed. "We are the only ones who can do anything!" and the boys, therefore, decide to return to the Digital World. But the world, this time, appears to them decidedly different. Tai was convinced that he had reached the Digital World with Koshiro, however, in his place, he found himself with his childhood friend, Sora Takenouchi.

Episode 5 (Digimon Sacro): The expiration of the main functions of Tokyo is approaching inexorably. Tai, Agumon and Sora are looking for a solution as they head to a "temple" mentioned in a digital world lithograph. Meanwhile, Koshiro, who has come to a different area of ​​the Digital World, communicates with Taichi while collecting information from a newly known Digimon, Tentomon. Suddenly, Tentomon and Koshiro are taken aback by a gigantic and mysterious Digimon. "

