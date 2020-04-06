Digimon Adventure 2020 is full of nostalgic moments: many parallels with the 1999 anime

Share it:

After twenty years of digivolution, we had to witness the end of the adventure of the first Digi-Chosen. The film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna has in fact closed the story of Tai and Agumon started back in 1999. But Digimon fans don't have to worry because the new Digimon Adventure series: Psi on Crunchyroll has arrived.

Since yesterday evening the first episode on Digimon Adventure's Crunchyroll has been made available: Psi which therefore opens this spring season with a definitely nostalgic touch. The reboot again sees Tai and the other DigiChoices face digital adventures but this time set in 2020. However, the production has decided to add several nostalgic touches for the fans.

One of these is based on a scene from a Digimon Adventure 1999 acronym where Tai and Greymon were facing each other. Their bond is also cemented in this new anime as the director has chosen to use the same shot. At the bottom, the Full Frontal user has compared the images and that also allow us to denote the style variations between the 1999 anime and the one that started yesterday on Crunchyroll.

You have already seen the first episode of Digimon Adventure: Psi? Let us know what you think in the comments.