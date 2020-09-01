Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: in the trailer a new Digimon Super is preparing for its debut

September 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Digimon Adventure 2020, after a break of several months due to the Coronavirus, has been on the air for about 13 weeks. This means that 13 episodes were broadcast, with the last one published on Sunday 30 August which continued the process of super digivolutions of the protagonists’ digital monsters.

But the chain won’t stop there. As per canon, at the end of episode 13 of Digimon Adventure 2020 the preview of the next episode has been published. After the evolutions of Greymon, Garurumon, Togemon and Birdramon, it is Kabuterimon’s turn. Episode 14 of Digimon Adventure will be titled “The king of insects charges” and as you can see from the trailer below it will involve Izzy, Kabuterimon and the new super digivolution.

This time it will be the turn of the Insectoid Digimon to take the reins of the battle. While the group will have to face SoundBirdramon and his large host of Kuwagamon, Kabuterimon will need the super digivolution in Mega Kabuterimon taking up the historic silhouette with the red and round shell and the hammer-shaped horn.

After this battle, all that remains is to see how Jo and Gomamon will behave, the last in chronological order to carry out the super digivolution. Meanwhile, have you already seen the video of WereGarurumon’s super digivolution?

