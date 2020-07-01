Digimon Adventure 2020: how the Digital World works, clearly explained

Share it:

The new series of Digimon Adventure 2020 it is not having an easy life, as in only three episodes the anime was forced to go into a forced pause due to the New Coronavirus. However, the highly anticipated fourth episode finally made its debut yesterday.

After clarifying the new features of the Digivices, objects capable of even using radar and instant translation functions, it is necessary to list the differences that are characterizing the new Digital World. Already from the first steps, in fact, the differences with the historical universe belonging to the original series are evident.

The current Digital Way, as it tries to explain Koshiro, is divided into different layers. For more precise eserre, Tai and Sora they are at a lower level than the cybernetic world of the first two episodes, or during the battle against the Digimon virus to prevent the nuclear threat. The idea proposed in this series, therefore, seems more similar to the imagination of Digimon Tamers than the iconic Adventure saga.

The biggest difference, however, is the time management. If in the 1999 series time flows very differently than in the real world, in the new transposition things seem profoundly altered. In fact, the real world is now totally constrained by the issues of the Digital World and Koshiro himself, in recent episodes, has clarified how Tokyo risks a complete blackout in 72 hours.

In this way, therefore, TOEI Animation underlines once again the attempt of the study to propose a story very different from the one we are used to, without any fear of facing even enormously bigger themes and experiences for a child. And you, instead, what do you think of this new Digital World? Let us know with a comment below, but not before having a look at the trailer for episode 5 of Digimon Adventure 2020.