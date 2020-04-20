Digimon Adventure 2020: how did the fans react to the postponement of the anime?

Share it:

It was inevitable that with the inconvenience caused to the animation industry, TOEI Animation would also be forced to postpone its flagship souls. In addition to the adaptation of ONE PIECE, in fact, also the new episodes of Digimon Adventure: 2020 have been postponed to a date to be assigned.

The news this morning about the stop of Digimon Adventure: 2020 confirmed the fears that fans had started to cultivate following the first postponements of the titles proposed this season. The sector, in fact, is unable to manage the problems caused by the Coronavirus, a situation aggravated in itself by an industry that is not exactly stable.

So, just 24 hours after episode 3, TOEI Animation confirmed the rumors and canceled the distribution of the anime up to a date to be destined, proposing in its place the replicas of GeGeGe no Kitaro. At the unfortunate news, fans took the opportunity to share their hot reactions to the announcement online. Reactions that, grouped at first by Comic Book, you can see them at the bottom of the news.

We still have no news regarding a possible date for the return of the anime, but we will keep you updated if new information emerges. And you, however, how did you react to the news? Let us know with a comment below. In the meantime, if you haven't had a chance to start the series yet, how about reading our analysis on the Digimon Adventure 2020 reboot?