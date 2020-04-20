Digimon Adventure 2020: how did the fans react to the postponement of the anime?

It was inevitable that with the inconvenience caused to the animation industry, TOEI Animation would also be forced to postpone its flagship souls. In addition to the adaptation of ONE PIECE, in fact, also the new episodes of Digimon Adventure: 2020 have been postponed to a date to be assigned.
The news this morning about the stop of Digimon Adventure: 2020 confirmed the fears that fans had started to cultivate following the first postponements of the titles proposed this season. The sector, in fact, is unable to manage the problems caused by the Coronavirus, a situation aggravated in itself by an industry that is not exactly stable.
So, just 24 hours after episode 3, TOEI Animation confirmed the rumors and canceled the distribution of the anime up to a date to be destined, proposing in its place the replicas of GeGeGe no Kitaro. At the unfortunate news, fans took the opportunity to share their hot reactions to the announcement online. Reactions that, grouped at first by Comic Book, you can see them at the bottom of the news.
We still have no news regarding a possible date for the return of the anime, but we will keep you updated if new information emerges. And you, however, how did you react to the news? Let us know with a comment below. In the meantime, if you haven't had a chance to start the series yet, how about reading our analysis on the Digimon Adventure 2020 reboot?
mfw Digimon Adventure: (2020) is put on hiatus after three episodes pic.twitter.com/WvkPj2eae4
– Lost in Translationmon: A Digimon Podcast and Blog (@translationmon) April 20, 2020
3 episodes in and digimon is already on hiatus. I completely understand why but what are the odds https://t.co/fdfjCuuWOi
– RefGarnet #ThankYouAnipoke (@RefGarnet) April 20, 2020
I guess a benefit of the hiatus is more people will get to watch #Digimon Adventure: for free, since all three episodes will be free on Crunchyroll starting next week.
Since they're all covering one continuous event as a mini-arc, it'd be like a short film when binged.
– Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer 🦌 (@ jeyshan26) April 20, 2020
digimon adventure 2020 put on hiatus … time to work on a cure 🙄
– shwobbuffet (@JpegSooper) April 20, 2020
Of course Digimon had to return to TV in the middle of a global pandemic.
I get why the show needs to go on hiatus, but boy does it suck considering how strong the opening episodes have been.
– Tony (@KuwabaraTheMan) April 20, 2020
Not sure what to watch each week with Digimon Adventure: (2020) on hiatus?
Why not just watch Revenge of Diaboromon every week instead?
– Maychinedramon (@AncientIrismon) April 20, 2020
Digimon delayed. pic.twitter.com/9F35zISTTF
– datwerg² (@datwerg) April 20, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Digimon Adventure: is on hiatus.
This is sad for us but we should think on the staff's health and well-being.#Digimon #DigimonAdventure
– Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) April 20, 2020
