Digimon Adventure 2020: here is Sora and the small changes made to the character

After 21 years the series of Digimon Adventure returns to the small screen with a reboot of which for the moment the first three episodes have been released, waiting for the subsequent postponed to a later date. Because in case you missed it, Coronavirus Digimon's case has been blocked like many other series in this difficult times for the world.

In the last episode we had witnessed the end of the battle he had seen (I use the names of the Italian version) Tai is Matt struggling with a Digimon that was infecting the internet, and we had also been able to take a quick look at the digital world in which monsters live, the Digital World. Like everything in this rebootfrom the appearance of the protagonists, to the renewed graphics, even the land of the Digimon seemed to us a little different from the first version of 1999. A Digiworld obviously more flashy, although much is due to the new technologies that allow one quality in animations much higher than in the 2000s.

Almost surely, after the first three episodes who wanted to pay homage to the feature film "Our war game!", the series will begin to follow the plot, not without some modifications and additions, already seen in Digimon Adventure in 1999, in which our heroes and their Digimon were suddenly catapulted, during a camping trip, into Digiworld. There were a thousand adventures here and it would seem, looking at the extended trailer of the fourth episode that we published two days ago, that this is the way to go.

Regarding the camping, it was already introduced in the first three episodes and presented at the end of the third, in which we were able to get to know another of the main characters, Sora Takenouchi, and we could also glimpse Joe, other DigiDestined who, very soon, will join the rest of the gang. If you have seen the episode, then you will also have noticed the small changes that have been made to Sora, for example he no longer has the helmet hat, but a cap with a visor open on the head.

At this point we can't wait to discover the many other small changes that have been made both at the plot level and at the level of character design and history. What do you think of this reboot? Let us know below in the comments.