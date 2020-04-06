Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: has the anime already revealed a big spoiler?

April 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
After a grueling wait, the Digimon Adventure reboot has finally made its worldwide debut with the first episode, also in our country thanks to Crunchyroll which acquired the rights for distribution in Italy. The first episode, however, seems to have already revealed more than necessary.

In our first impressions of Digimon Adventure 2020, we mentioned a spoiler that, in the original series, takes place only with forwarded transmission. However, if this is the first time you follow the franchise, we strongly advise you not to continue reading.

In Digimon Adventurand, the eighth digiprescelto was revealed only in the course of work, preparing with a twist the entry of the character in the main events of the story. We are obviously talking about Hikari Yagami, the little sister of Taichi. On the occasion of the first episode, in fact, the anime reveals immediately, and twice if we also consider the opening, the identity of the character, without going through the continuation of the story. The moment Tai gets the digivice, we are catapulted for short moments to other areas of Tokyo, in the place where the digiprescelos are found who will join the adventure in the digital world.

Among them, therefore, also stands out that of little Hikari. The choice reaffirms the will of TOEI Animation to propose new content that does not need to conceal details that fans already know. And you, however, what do you think of the decision to immediately reveal all 8 digiprescelti? Let us know with a comment below.

