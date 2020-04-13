Digimon Adventure 2020 has already shown an exceptional Mega level

Share it:

Digimon fans will perfectly remember all the adventures spent together by Tai and Agumon, the couple who defeated Apokarymon, beaten Diaboromon and experienced many dilemmas in Digimon Adventure: Tri and Digimon Adventure Last Evolution: Kizuna. In this 2020 their story started again with the reboot entitled Digimon Adventure: Psi.

The new series is based on many nostalgic parallels with Digimon Adventure from 1999, bringing back not only the original Digi-Chosen as a youngster but also well-known shots and music. The references to the events of series and films of twenty years ago do not stop at these elements because even in the plot there is no lack of references.

After having already revealed the existence of the eighth DigiPrelected, Hikari, known in Italy as Kairi, Digimon Adventure 2020 presents Omnimon. Digimon was featured in the franchise's first film in the confrontation with Diaboromon and is a Mega level derived from the DigiFusion between WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon.

In the second episode, Tai, Agumon, Matt and Gabumon are cornered with a Digimon, Argomon, which could destroy Tokyo. While Izzy watches from the PC the enemy attack that hits, two feathers reach TK and Kairi, activating a particular digivolution. From the egg emerging from the light beam Omnimon arrives, which you can see in the video extract below. Did you expect this arrival so early?