Digimon Adventure 2020: Garurumon super digivolves again in the new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The DigiChosen are back on Crunchyroll with a new anime, titled Digimon Adventure. Despite the identical title, there are a lot of divergences from the anime that Toei Animation produced and aired in 1999.

The beginning of the new digital adventure, the first meeting between Tai and Agumon, the creation of the Digi-Chosen group: there are so many things that in Digimon Adventure 2020 have been changed from the original story. And in many ways it also seems that the production has decided to speed things up enormously, already presenting the super DigiEvolutions.

After only 10 episodes, MetalGreymon has made an appearance in Digimon Adventure 2020 and will soon be followed by another super level Digimon. With the trailer for episode 11 of Digimon Adventure 2020 that we can see in the tweet below we observe the Garurumon transformation, which as you well know will evolve into WereGarurumon. In fact, halfway through the video we see the explosion of blue light coming from Matt with the scene that then moves to the bust of the wolf-like digimon.

You expected a using super level DigiEvolutions so early in Digimon Adventure 2020?