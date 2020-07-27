Digimon Adventure 2020: Garurumon arrives, here is the video of the new digolution

Share it:

Digimon Adventure 2020 is taking some time to properly introduce all of the DigiChoices. We recently dealt with Mimi and his Palmon, followed by the introduction of Joe Kido. Now one of the most famous Digi-Chosen seems to officially join the team of protagonists together with his Digimon.

In new episode of Digimon Adventure 2020, Tai and the other kids stumbled across a mysterious fortress with several digital creatures to look at. When attacked, Tai meets Matt again, with Matt meeting the other Digi-Chosen for the first time. Together they look for a way to go through the fortress gate.

And it is in this situation that Gabumon digivolves into Garurumon and for the first time we see the next generation video in Digimon Adventure 2020. Below, in the tweet, the few seconds of transformation were collected by the fan Geracao Digimon. After these events, Matt has finally officially joined the DigiPrescelti group. Now that the group seems to be complete, what will be the adventures of these children in new DigiWorld of Digimon Adventure 2020?

