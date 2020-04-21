Digimon Adventure 2020: episode four extended trailer available

Share it:

It was the year 1999 when it aired for the first time Digimon Adventure. 21 years have passed in which many series and different Movies have followed one another. Years in which, beyond the new ones Digidestined and new Digimon, we never stopped missing that first generation of kids and their digital friends.

I was a five-year-old boy at the time, yet I still have my days spent on the couch waiting to be seen new episode About of cardboard that had so bewitched me. Therefore I think you will not struggle to believe how happy I was, as I also believe many of you, in knowing that it would have been broadcast a new series remake of the story from which everything started.

The first three episodes have come out and I can review (I use Italian names, don't want to) Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy is Agumon, Greymon, Garurumon again on the small screen, with one renewed graphics and a few small tweaks in history, it was priceless. Being able to enter another time Digital World as we have never seen it (thanks technological advancement), you cannot even understand it, maybe I have, what It has meaning and the avalanche of memories and sensations from which I was overwhelmed. To be honest in the beginning I wasn't sure want to see him again, I was afraid of ruining the memories of the first series. I just wanted to take a look at it to see how it was done, however, once I started, I got to the third episode without even realizing it.

Following the first fights occurred in the initial episodes and at the presentation of some characters and Digimon, the third episode ended with Taichi is Koshiro catapulted into Digiworld and with Agumon welcoming its Digiprescelto into its world. Obviously, this ending suggests that the next episode will be set in the digital world in which, as in the 1999 series, we will experience various adventures. To confirm it is the trailer the fourth episode that you can see at the top of the article.

You're following Digimon Adventure 2020? How did you find the first episodes so far released? Let us know below in the comments.

