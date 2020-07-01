Digimon Adventure 2020: episode 4 reveals the new features of DigiVice

Share it:

In Digimon Adventure in 1999, the DigiVice was a useful accessory in battles but it had very few functions. Most of these were concentrated in the ability to evolve their Digimon and, by combining this with pendants, different transformations could be obtained. But a lot has changed in Digimon Adventure 2020.

The Digimon Adventure 2020 anime has finally returned to broadcast unreleased episodes with the airing of last Sunday that presented episode 4. This winked at the new generation DigiVice that show they have other changes than those already featured in previous episodes.

Leaving aside the design changes of the device, most of the changes focus on the peculiar characteristics: the new ones DigiVice naturally allows DigiEvolution, but also the ability to communicate with another character who owns one. But Digimon Adventure 2020 episode 4 introduces one for these contemporary DigiVices radar and instant translator functionality.

In addition to this, remember that the new DigiVice already possess the power of the medallions, therefore Tai and the others may be able to digivol their Digimon to the Super stage already from the next episode. This is waiting to see if there will be further changes for this and other transformations during the upcoming episodes of Digimon Adventure 2020.