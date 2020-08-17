Digimon Adventure 2020: Episode 11 brings a new Evolution to the battlefield

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The reboot of Digimon Adventure immediately catapulted us into the Digital World with much more serious and decisive tones than the original series, published more than twenty years ago. And if we have already seen the arrival of powerful Dark Digimon, and also took a look at the Super DigiEvolutions, Episode 11 showed us the evolved form of Gabumon.

The last episode had already anticipated these evolutions, with the arrival on the battlefield of Metal Greymon, alongside Tai. According to the rhythms of this return to the origins of the adventures of the DigiChosen, it was almost taken for granted that the authors wanted to show us immediately the shapes of the other Digimon protagonists, and what better moment if not during an encounter with the terrible Scorpiomon?

In fact, the DigiChosen found themselves separated after the quick battle with Ogremon, who "sacrificed" himself to give them time to escape from the Tyrannomon who was trying to attack them in a desert area. Episode 11, entitled "The Wolf stands on the Desert", shows us an afterthought on the part of Matt, who had previously left his companions to face Scorpiomon.

The Chosen Digi then decides to go back to help his friends, and in doing so his Digivice begins to glow, making his symbol reflect in the eyes of Gabumon, who having gained incredible power, transforms into WereGarurumon, and easily manages to defeat Scorpiomon. You can find the sequence of the evolution in the post reported at the bottom of the news.

We also remember that it may be shortly before the return of Devimon in the anime, and we leave you with our first impressions of Digimon Adventure 2020.