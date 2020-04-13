Digimon Adventure 2020 arrives on Youtube: Toei decides to publish episode 1 for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Japan, the various anime and manga companies are working hard to combat the Coronavirus epidemic by advising fans to stay at home as much as possible and providing them with volumes or episodes at low or even free prices. After the 60 free volumes of ONE PIECE, the new Digimon Adventure 2020 series.

From Sunday 5 April it is the world of Digi-Chosen is back with Digimon Adventure: Psi, reboot of the 1999 saga. We have already made the acquaintance of the new Tai and Agumon with episode one and, while episode 2 has already aired on TV, Toei Animation has decided to allow everyone to watch the first bet.

To do so he has Digimon Adventure 2020 episode 1 uploaded on Youtube making it free and available to the whole world, even if only in Japanese. At the top you can watch the Youtube video with the episode of Digimon Adventure: Psi and immerse yourself in the new digital story.

In Italy, Digimon Adventure: Psi is present on Crunchyroll which publishes the episodes in simulcast for premium subscribers and with a week of delay for those who have free registration. Have you already seen the new series and if so what do you think?