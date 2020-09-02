Digimon Adventure 2020: arriva Garudamon nell’anime remake

Share it:

Digimon Adventure 2020 is a remake that brought us children back, making us accompany those DigiChosen of 1999. Tai, Matt, Sora and the others retrace an adventure in the digital world together with their old Digimon. Yet the story is developing in a completely different way, even at an extremely rapid pace.

Thanks to this pace we are already witnessing the first Super Digivolutions. MetalGreymon, WereGarurumon and Lilymon have already made an appearance in Digimon Adventure 2020. But as anticipated, Biyomon also received a nice focus in episode 13. Wikimon fan tweeted the digievoluzione at Biyomon in Garudamon and her battle with the villain on duty.

Through the video below, lasting a minute and a half, we witness the rapid evolution of the super Digievolution in Garudamon thanks to the intervention of Sora. After the transformation, the protagonist’s digimon begins his fight with Cannonbeemon which is resolved in his favor. Are you enjoying the new story of the Digidestined in Digimon Adventure 2020?

After Garudamon, it will be Tentomon’s turn and the super digivolution in Mega Kabuterimon.