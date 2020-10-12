Digimon Adventure 2020: Angemon is about to make his return?

The remake series Digimon Adventure is slowly placating the nostalgia of the fans, who, however, are anxiously awaiting the return of one of the most beloved protagonists: Angemon. But its appearance may be shortly before.

One of the most anticipated events in this new animated series is the return of Angemon, undisputed protagonist of the main work. But the appearance of the sacred Digimon could be very close. In fact, during episode 19 of Digimon Adventure 2020, in which Leomon also appeared, his debut is anticipated.

Over the course of the episode, while exploring a mechanical fortress, Tai, Matt and Leomon come to discover that TK was captured and who has since been held hostage in a tube. At that point Angemon appears, wrapped however by a cloud of dark energy. What is happening to Patamon’s DigiEvolution?

As its name suggests, Angemon is a champion-level Digimon based on the features of an angel. Featuring three pairs of wings, a face mask and a sacred staff, Angemon played in the original series a fundamental role in the battle against Devimon. Will he be able to do the same in Digimon Adventure 2020? While waiting to find out, we wondered why most Digimon wear jeans.