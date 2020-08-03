Entertainment

Digimon Adventure 2020: a surprise death arrives in the last episode

August 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The last episode of the reboot of the first anime series dedicated to digital monsters, Digimon Adventure 2020 , marked a point of no return, with an unexpected death and the appearance of a Dark Digimon, the next great opponent that the protagonists will face.

The tones shown in these first episodes are extremely more serious and direct than those that had characterized the original series more than twenty years ago, and the authors continue to surprise us by giving even greater depth to the enemies.

We are talking about Ogremon, one of the villains of Digimon Adventure's first narrative arc, who despite returning many times in the following seasons, playing the role of the powerful Devimon's right arm has never received particular attention.

Although apparently he seems only guided by his wickedness, episode 9 of the reboot showed us a different side of Ogremon, underlining his honorable rivalry with Leomon, and faced with the appearance of a Perfect Digimon, Dark Tyrannomon, Ogremon he decides to sacrifice himself to give time to escape to the Digi-Chosen. At the bottom of the page we reported the post shared by a fan, where you can see some frames of Ogremon, just before he died in the explosion caused by the Tyrannomon.

READ:  Leveling only: the second season of manhwa has an official release date

A scene that greatly surprised the spectators and that has reworked the small details shown in the original series. Recall that the number of episodes of Digimon Adventure 2020 has been revealed, and that Matt and Garurumon have obtained a splendid statue.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.