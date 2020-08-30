Digimon Adventure 2020: a scene from episode 13 pays homage to the Terminator series

Share it:

The reboot of the first series of Digimon, Digimon Adventure 2020 is continuing to surprise longtime fans of the brand, with an unexpected and rapid succession of increasingly powerful evolutions for the little monsters of the DigiPrecelti. In the thirteenth episode there was a scene that recalled not a little the Terminator movie series

In the episode Mimi and Palmon find themselves separated from the rest of the group, after falling into the ruins. Finding himself among the wreckage of old Digimon, one of them awakens and attempts to attack them. Fortunately, an old Guardromon intervenes in their defense, and thus begins the clash between the two.

The opponent, a Andromon, is already in itself a clear reference to the Terminator sci-fi movie series, but in addition to this obvious reference in the episode it is possible to find other elements that unite the two works. The two Digimon in fact seem to be programmed in a particular way. Guardromon is able to reboot, and in doing so, his programming is also altered, as happened to protect Mimi, while Andromon has a single task: to eliminate the invaders, at any cost.

At the end Guardromon sacrifices himself to protect Mimi and Palmon from the unstoppable Andromon, a clear reference to Terminator, where the old model of a machine ends up protecting a human from the most recent and powerful model. At the bottom of the page we have also reported the final part of the battle, where even Andromon, before being defeated, appears to be made up of more than simple lines of code.

