Digimon Adventure 2020: A new evolution arrives in episode 13

August 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series created to celebrate the 20 years of the brand, Digimon Adventure , is profoundly different from the original, and. immediately showed a faster pace in the narrative, especially as regards the concept of DigiEvolution linked to the companions of the DigiChosen, and the synopsis of episode 13 anticipated another.

In fact, it seems that the next to take on a new, and powerful, form will be Biyomon who together with Sora will find himself having to save Joe and Gomamon. Even the title, Scarlet-Winged Garudamon, suggests that we will soon see Biyomon’s Evolved stage transformation.

When Sora, Matt and Joe find themselves in a jungle, to face Digimon never seen in the original series, we see Sora involved in a fight capable of putting him in great difficulty. Guided by his deep affection for Biyomon, the DigiChosen will be able to evolve his companion and resolve the situation.

READ:  From Super Shark to Shark: here are 5 films for a high-voltage summer

The preview of episode 13, which you can find at the bottom of the news, was also published with the synopsis that we report below: “Matt, Sora and Joe’s group arrive in a dense jungle. They manage to overcome a group of Funbeemons, thanks to the arrival of a trail of Waspmon, who capture the other digital monsters and then take them to a giant beehive-shaped fortress. . Cannonbeemon is waiting for them. Realizing that captured Fubeemons will soon become prisoners of the Dark Digimon, Sora decides to save them.”

We remind you that Devimon’s debut in the series may be shortly before, and we leave you with our first impressions of Digimon Adventure 2020.

