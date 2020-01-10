Digimon: accidentally announced the arrival of a new animated series

Share it:

The franchise of Digimon is a brand dear to cartoon lovers of all ages, as the result of a series that continues to accompany thousands of fans all over the world today in the hard phase of growth. In this regard, the next arrival of a new animated series will not fail to please.

While the whole world is getting ready to say goodbye to Agumon and Tai in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, the latest cinematographic film created to conclude the story of our dearest digiprescelati. The feature film, which will debut on February 21 in Japanese theaters, has already been announced in other countries, such as the United States. In this regard, during the disclosure of the US release date, set for March 25, the creator of Kizuna a very important detail has been overlooked.

During the screening, in fact, it will be broadcast an unpublished trailer of a new animated series currently in an advanced state of production which, according to rumors, would debut in the course of 2020. There is no information on this project in the near future, much less if it will tell the story of unpublished characters, but you just have to wait a few months before you can admire the phantom trailer in question.

And you, on the other hand, can't wait to savor the deeds of the Digimon in a new anime?