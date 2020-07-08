Digimon 2020: the reboot has changed the origins of the Digi-Chosen and their goal

Share it:

Like any self-respecting reboot, even that of Digimon Adventure 2020 has made some fundamental changes compared to the story that was broadcast in the distant 1999. Tai, Agumon and the others since the first episodes have in fact received different presentations and that are leading them to make a totally different journey.

Pending the arrival of Digimon Adventure 2020 episode 6, let's focus on the latest elements revealed in this year's anime and compare them to those of the original anime. In particular, we will focus on the chosen Digi and their origins and purpose in the new DigiWorld.

In the original adventure of 1999, i DigiSelected had been chosen by an entity that wanted to keep the world in perfect balance. However, when the world was attacked by the Dark Digimon, a group of agents managed to save some Digimon eggs and medallions, keeping them for the children who would come to bring balance.

In this year's reboot, however, the situation is completely different. In Digimon Adventure 2020 we still don't know if there is a supreme entity that maintains balance, but there has been one war between Digimon Sacri and Digimon Oscuri. The war had almost wiped out the first ones, but they found themselves with a surprising backup.

The six digimon who fought the dark ones managed to return in the form of eggs, starting to shape a plan that would lead them to train together with human partners. obviously the history of Digimon Adventure 2020 can still be explored, but we can therefore already notice some differences compared to that of 1999.