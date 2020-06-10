Digimon 2020: the mega DigiEvoluzioni will no longer be the same, the tests in the trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When the adventure of the first Digi-Chosen of 1999 ended, many fans wondered about the future of the Digimon franchise. The film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna in fact, it closed a twenty-year circle, but confirmation of the return of these children arrived almost immediately. Digimon Adventure 2020 arrived in April 2020.

The reboot of Digimon's first anime of course he took the same characters and digital monsters to catapult them into different situations, but also to make some completely different changes and plot choices compared to those we had seen in 1999.

With the Coronavirus that stopped the transmission of Digimon Adventure 2020, only a few days ago we were able to review the anime that is preparing to broadcast the new unreleased episode later this month, the 4. From here it seems there have been several changes: in addition to the definitive arrival of Devimon, who could already cover the role of enemy of the first saga, there is something else that concerns the mega DigiEvolutions. These super powerful monsters all had different sizes, with some that were a human greatness like WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon, others bigger.

Now instead it seems that all of them will be colossal in size, or at least so lets glimpse a frame of the preview of Digimon Adventure episode 4. In addition, already from this series we will see the mega DigiEvolutions of the entire main cast, unlike what happened in 1999 which only screened the transformations of Agumon and Gabumon.

In the image below you can see the silhouettes of WarGreymon, MetalGarurumon, Phoenixmon, Rosemon and HerculesKabuterimon. What do you think of this choice for Digimon Adventure 2020?