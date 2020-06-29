Digimon 2020: DigiEvoluzione changes completely, here is the new video

Share it:

The world of Digimon, which started over twenty years ago with that story that involved Tai, Matt and the other Digi-Chosen who met strange digital creatures who accompanied them on a long journey. One of the peculiarities of these creatures was an upgrade that involved a transformation, the so-called DigiEvolution.

Made up of various levels, this DigiEvoluzione presented the Digimon in question which, thanks to the power of the Digivice, started a short video where it changed shape. We remember how Agumon, Gabumon and the first generation Digimon evolved into a simple but well done screen, thanks also to the background Brave Heart soundtrack, which always gave the chills.

With Digimon Adventure 2020 that scene changes, as shown by DigiEvolution of Agumon in Greymon. In the tweet below, the Wikimon fan shared on Twitter this mutation coming from the new episodes of the anime returned after the break and, as you can see, the presentation of the DigiEvoluzione is much more accurate and long. As the notes of Brave Heart disappear, giving way to completely different music, Agumon gets bigger and begins to present all the typical features of its sample form. Furthermore, it does not fail to remember all its previous forms, from Botamon to Koromon. Now all that's left is to find out what the videos of the super version will look like but also that of the Mega DigiEvolutions.

Do you prefer the DigiEvoluzione video from 1999 or do you appreciate this presented in Digimon Adventure 2020?