Differences between the Christmas Lottery and that of El Niño

We all look forward to the month of December for several reasons. In the first place, because Christmas comes, a celebration of love and happiness that we share with your loved ones. And, secondly, because the Christmas Lottery and the El Niño Lottery are held (the latter in January). The differences between the two are many.

The El Niño Lottery is highly anticipated by all those who did not receive any prizes on December 22. Moreover, those who have the refund of the Christmas Lottery, usually invest in buying a tenth for El Niño, which is celebrated on January 6.

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery distributes twice as much money in prizes as that of El Niño. If you win "El Gordo" at Christmas you will receive 400,000 euros, while if you win the first prize in the El Niño Draw, you will receive 200,000 euros.

The issuance of the Children's Lottery is much lower than that of the Christmas Draw: 45 series versus 160. Therefore, the collection with the December 22 draw is 3,200 million, while the draw for the January 6 draw It is 900 million.

The Draw of the Child Lottery is carried out by the known as multi drum system. What does this mean? There is a hype for each of the five figures of the winning number. In addition, each prize is scheduled. The system in the Christmas Lottery is different. There are only two awards. One, the largest, with the numbers (100,000 balls between 00000 and 99999). And another, the smallest, with the prizes. In this case, the order of extraction is by chance.

Now that you know what the differences are, it's time to buy your tenth. Luck!