         Dieter Laser, the legendary actor in the 'The Human Centipede' trilogy, dies at 78

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Although for many it is the great star of the cult work From Tom Six's 'The Human Centipede', Dieter Laser brought out everything inside him in the third and craziest installment of the wacky Dutch filmmaker's extreme trilogy.

The face of evil

Popular as the miserable surgeon Josef Heiter in 'The Human Centipede (First Sequence)', Dieter Laser passed away at the age of 78. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his wife, Inge. According to a post on the actor's personal Facebook page, Laser passed away on Saturday, February 29, a few weeks after turning 78.


Ten years of 'The Human Centipede': the celebration of vulgarity and the funniest excess of modern cinema in three parts

Born in Germany, Laser enjoyed a prolific acting career which dates back to the late 1960s, although the bulk of the world's public is probably best known by the Tom Six saga, a fabulous Dutch extreme horror trilogy known to even the never-seen-before.

Dieter Laser The Human Centipede

His work on the first film was just as important, probably more so, than the rotten atmosphere itself, and his malevolent face, his characterization as a mad killer scientist, seemed hard to beat. Well, after a series of problems with Six, Laser would take a step (a jump, rather) even wilder as Bill Boss, the prison warden of the third installment, an unforgettable character that will be remembered forever.

French extreme horror cinema: when the screen is flooded with 'rouge' "src =" https://i.blogs.es/265f7b/a-l-interieur-gore/375_142.jpg

The last time we saw the actor was in the interesting 'November', the Rainer Sarnet movie that was shown a couple of seasons ago by the world's festivals. With the loss of Lieser we say goodbye to a character actor that he did not tremble when it came to removing all the rot and evil from the human being in two interpretations to study. Have a good trip, crazy.

