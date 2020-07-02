Diego Simeone spoke of the "Griezmann case" and gave his gaze on Quique Setién's decision

Share it:

Diego Simeone spoke about the controversial episode with Griezmann

Diego Simeone gave a press conference before the game in which Atlético de Madrid will receive Mallorca and Among the questions that were asked, there was one regarding Antoine Griezmann, footballer who was under his orders for five seasons.

Although the Cholo reiterated this Thursday again and up to twice the "speechless" With whom he already referred to this matter at the press conference after the game, the coach he expanded his reflection in a question referring to a message from Griezmann's father in social networks.

"To ask for forgiveness, the first thing you need to have is the truck key, and this is not your case, because you are simply only a passenger"Alain Griezmann wrote on his Instagram account after learning that the Barcelona coach was not going to apologize to the footballer for making him enter just three minutes to go.

Griezmann and Simeone shared club for five seasons – REUTERS / Sergio Perez / File Photo

"I don't drive a truck, I drive a team of footballers who work in a very important club like Atlético, they know the responsibilities, and in this team three minutes are decisive, we lost a final of‘ Champions ’for three minutes", he recalled, referring to the definition lost against Real Madrid in 2014 in Lisbon after the tie of Sergio Ramos in the 93rd minute.

Beyond that appreciation, Simeone did not consent to more questions on the Griezmann matter: "At the moment we are playing a lot in this end of the season that we have left and I think that point today is not important to us."

The Argentine coach recently starred in a video that toured the world. In images captured by the channel "Movistar +", the Cholo, who was next to his former boss when he was about to enter, she bit her mouth and shook her head in disagreement or not understanding the situation. And with his spontaneous reaction he fueled the controversy.

The Frenchman has not shown his best version since arriving in Barcelona – REUTERS / Juan Medina / Files

In the last game of La Liga against Atlético de Madrid (2-2), Antoine Griezmann added his third substitute in Barcelona's last four games and thus his loss of prominence in the Catalan team was confirmed in this final stretch of the season.

If in Sánchez Pizjuán he jumped into the field in the 79th minute and in Balaídos in the 81st, he did so against his former team in the 90th. Also, just like on Saturday Martin Braithwaite was the first refreshment option up front, Ansu Fati was also ahead of the mattresses when he was chosen by Quique Setién among the substitute attackers.

