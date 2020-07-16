Entertainment

Diego Saber: 5 iconic roles in the world of anime including Naruto, Slam Dunk and Dragon Ball

July 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
By now many have listened to the voice of Diego Saber, one of the historical Italian voice actors. As happened to Davide Garbolino, with so many roles available, it was difficult to choose only five. Between Naruto, Slam Dunk, Dragon Ball and others, Saber has participated in many historical souls.

Let's see together i five most important roles of Diego Saber in the world of Italian animation.

  • Let's start with one of the oldest and most recognized ones, that is Dragon Ball Yamcha. Diego Saber participated in each episode with one of the oldest protagonists of the anime, also voicing Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super.
  • Then there is the participation in Slam Dunk, where he voiced nothing less than the protagonist Hanamichi Sakuragi.
  • Let's move on to the adventure in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden where he voiced Zabuza Momochi, the first true antagonist of Team 7. Returned also in some episodes of the second series, in reality Diego Saber then shared again with the anime also with the character of Tobi.
  • Among other known and thick souls there is Hunter x Hunter where he voiced one of the protagonists quartet: the aspiring doctor Leorio.
  • Finally there is his participation in the recent The Heroic Legend of Arslan, where even here he voiced the protagonist Arslan, the prince desperate for a way to regain his kingdom.
Obviously these are just some of Diego Saber's infinite roles in the anime world. Accompanied by Ivo de Palma, he participated in the OAV of Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo, voicing Noriaki Kakyoin. His voice was also heard in The Knights of the Zodiac – Hades (with Scorpio), in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (with Zampano) and was also the Arlong's first entry in ONE PIECE.

