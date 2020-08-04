Diego Maradona's donation to fight the coronavirus and the surprise he prepares with Messi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maradona's donation to the initiative

The South American Football Confederation launched the challenge "Together for South America", a solidarity campaign to combat the effects of COVID-19. The initiative seeks to generate a chain of donations of important objects that made the history of football. One of the guests at the “challenge” was Diego Maradona, who did not let a day go by to join in with a tempting offering for any sports fan.

“The official replica of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, offered by the president of CONMEBOL Alejandro Domínguez, is the initial kick to the challenge ”, highlighted the official website of the entity. “The main icon of our tournaments and the most coveted and recognized trophy in the world”, was described by the head of the organization that governs soccer at the continental level.

On his Twitter account, the manager published a video and with him a text in which he invited South American soccer figures to join: “Would you like to have the Copa Libertadores at home? The match for South America has already started and I challenge Diego Maradona, Dani Alves and Roque Santa Cruz to be part of ‘Together for South America '"

Well, almost immediately, the technical director of Gimnasia La Plata, 59, He made his shirt available, a replica of the one he used with the Argentine team in the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico, in which Albiceleste beat Germany 3-2. She took a photo to confirm its authenticity and signed it, to the delight of whoever treasures it.

“CONMEBOL and the national societies of Red Cross of its 10 member countries unite to create an unprecedented charity campaign, where all the proceeds will be destined to recover from the effects of COVID-19, ”states the statement that promoted the initiative.

But Maradona will not reduce his contribution to the shirt. Excited about his reach and committed to the Red Cross, He instructed Matías Morla, his friend and lawyer, to build an initiative together with … Lionel Messi. And the idea has already begun to take shape.

What will it consist of? It is still unknown, but from Diego's environment they anticipate the possibility of a "virtual meeting" between the two stars, always for charitable purposes.

"Together for South America consists of the largest collection of symbolic objects in football (replicas of trophies, clothing of stars of our sport, historical articles) donated by athletes or institutions and that will be drawn before a notary public," explained the idea of ​​the Conmebol.

The South American entity was the one that kicked off with the replica of the historic trophy and it is expected that several soccer figures will contribute what they think is convenient or attractive, and in turn challenge others so that "the chain is endless" with the intention of to help the Red Cross in its fight against the coronavirus. Maradona already made his first play. And will he build a surprise wall with Messi?

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Unpublished video: the talent of Diego Maradona playing futsal at the Parque club

In Spain they assure that Lionel Messi bought an “anti-cancer mattress”: how much does it cost and what other footballers would have it

The hilarious occurrence of the Napoli coach when asked how he would mark Messi