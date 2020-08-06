Diego Maradona sent a message to Ronaldinho: what did he propose

Share it:

Diego Maradona always had a special relationship with Ronaldinho, of mutual admiration. They shared grass in charity matches and the Argentine team star defended him publicly when he was detained in Paraguay for entering the country with a false passport. “What happened to Ronaldinho made me sad, he is not a criminal, he just went to work. His mistake is being an idol, it seems. He is my friend and I bank him to die, ”said the current coach of La Plata Gymnastics.

That link caused that in the last days the rumor of the possible incorporation of Dinho, retired from the activity at the age of 50, to the Wolf, if he gets freedom throughout August (today he is serving house arrest in a central hotel in Asunción). How concrete is the chance to see the Brazilian star with the Tripero jacket?

The illusions in La Plata were triggered by a news that Infobae was able to confirm: Diego sent a message to Dinho. He did it through his attorney, Matías Morla, who knows the lawyers who are close to the former Barcelona during the process he faces in Paraguay, since he does not have the current telephone number.

"He must be having it like his ass, he is eating a hock," Pelusa told his intimates. And his intention was to send him a new message of support, to see how he feels and how he is coping with the situation. And, in addition, he made an invitation: He proposed that he go through Argentina to talk to him once he gets the authorization to leave Paraguay..

Was this a formal proposal to join the campus? In the environment of the technician they emphasize that no. Diego does not doubt that Ronaldinho is capable of getting in shape to make a difference if he considers it, beyond the fact that He hasn't officially played since 2015, when he defended the colors of Fluminense. Subsequently, he toured exhibition and continued to be linked to the ball, but not with serious training, although he has maintained his weight.

Since he was arrested, he has participated in piki-volley (also called soccer-tennis) duels on the sand in prison and even joined futsal duels. Already at the Palma Roga hotel, he expressly requested that they clear a room to install a net and thus be able to play soccer-tennis with his brother, also prosecuted for the same cause.

But Maradona wants to see him, check that he is well, support him. His priority is thathence the invitation. Now, if a formal proposal comes out of the face-to-face conversation … In the Diego world, everything is possible.

As published ESPN, Ronaldinho would have decided to move to Barcelona, ​​more precisely to Castelldefels, the municipality where Lionel Messi also resides. Will you make a stopover in Argentina to meet Maradona and listen to him before traveling to Europe once you get freedom?

For now, the world champion in Mexico 86 with the Albiceleste tries to make noise in the current pass market: he personally called the Peruvian Christian Cueva, free after passing through the Pachuca in Mexico, to join his gym.

"He is trying to convince him and then see him with the representatives", confessed the businessman Christian Bragarnik, who approached Diego to La Plata. The 28-year-old fantasy artist has been sought out by Argentine soccer on more than one occasion. He knew how to sound in Independiente, San Lorenzo and Estudiantes, classic rival of the Tripero.

“That one of the greatest figures in football calls you is impressive. It is a great satisfaction that Maradona wants to have one, sincerely he had not dreamed of it. This is an opportunity that God is giving me again, despite my situation where I did not grab the football sequence. That Diego calls you is motivating for me, it is very important. Football is like that, being called fills you with energy, if something happens I will give my best"Cueva told the Lima sports newspaper By, without closing the door.

