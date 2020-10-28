Diego Luna will not be there

Netflix has released a short teaser online to reveal the arrival of the third season of Narcos: Mexico. In reporting the news, Deadline makes it known that the new episodes will see the absence of Diego Luna, interpreter of the protagonist Félix Gallardo in the first two narrative arcs.

Confirming that it will be a sort of restart, the streaming giant has also announced that Eric Newman, who has held the role of showrunner since the first season of the original series, will leave the helm to co-creator of the Carlo Bernard franchise.

This the plot of the new episodes: “Set in the 1990s, when the globalization of the drug business began, Season 3 examines the war that broke out after the breakup of Felix’s empire. As new independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalation of violence. , a new generation of Mexican bosses emerges. But in this war the first victim is the truth – and every arrest, murder and dismantling only pushes the victory a little further. “

Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, will direct a couple of episodes of the new story arc. Among the lineup of directors we also find Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega and Amat Escalante.

Here you can find our review of Narcos: Mexico 2. For other news we remind you that Gaumont, the production company that worked on the realization of Narcos, will develop a Spanish series entitled Los Últimos Análogos.